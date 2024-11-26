PM Modi, HM Shah and NSA Doval to attend 3-day DGP conference in Odisha from Nov 29

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, are scheduled to participate in a three-day conference of the Directors General of Police (DGPs) from different states, which is to be held in Bhubaneswar starting from November 29, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said.

Apart from PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, and NSA, the Directors General and chiefs of security agencies from various states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country will also be present during this conference.

The agenda will primarily focus on national security concerns and the diverse challenges confronting police forces nationwide.

PM Modi will arrive in Odisha on November 29 and is scheduled to stay till December 1.

The conference will be held at Lok Seva Bhawan from November 29 to December 1.

This event is poised to address crucial topics concerning India's security landscape and the operational obstacles faced by law enforcement professionals, sources said.

"This is a three-day conference of DG-IG. Odisha will host it and DG-IGs of all states and Union territories will participate. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also grace the occasion. An in-depth discussion on security-related issues will be discussed. The deliberation will include a 360-degree view of all aspects of security," DGP Y B Khurania told the media in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Officials said security-related issues pertaining to both internal and external matters will be the major focus area. Although senior police officers have not confirmed the exact agenda and topics on which discussions will be held, sources said problems of left-wing extremism are on the cards. Police in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh achieved success in eliminating Maoists in some recent operations.

As far as emerging challenges are concerned, cybercrimes and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create deepfakes are significant. Cybercrime's scope expanded so much that PM Modi recently spoke about digital arrest. The discussion may include how to check and detect crimes using various AI tools. This requires training and capacity building of police personnel, officials said.

"Definitely it is a matter of pride for us that for the first time, the conference of DG's and IG's will be held in Odisha. This implies how much importance the Central government, especially, the Prime Minister and Home Minister have been attaching to the State. The PM will stay in Odisha during these days," the Law Minister Harichandan said.

"The significant conference will continue for three days. The PM will arrive in Odisha on the night of November 29 and stay till the noon of December 1," the Minister added.

