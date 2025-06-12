PM Modi highlights youth-led tech innovation as nation strengthens self-reliance

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded India’s young innovators for their pivotal role in advancing technology and driving the nation’s self-reliance.

He said over the past 11 years, Digital India has empowered the youth to harness innovation, reinforcing India’s position as a global technology powerhouse.

PM Modi also remarked that over the past 11 years, leveraging the power of technology has brought innumerable benefits for the people of India.

In a post on X on Thursday, he wrote, “Powered by the youth of India, we are making remarkable progress in innovation and application of technology. It is also strengthening our efforts to become self-reliant and a global tech powerhouse.”

He said this while responding to posts on X by MyGovIndia.

“Leveraging the power of technology has brought innumerable benefits for people. Service delivery and transparency have been greatly boosted. Furthermore, technology has become a means of empowering the lives of the poorest of poor,” he further said.

The government is marking eleven years of governance by highlighting its various achievements. In a post on the X, the government explained how Digital India has rebooted governance for every citizen. It said that 11 years ago, a silent digital revolution began reshaping how India connects, governs, and grows.

“Under PM Modi’s visionary leadership, the Digital India initiative has turned technology into a tool for empowerment - bridging gaps, unlocking opportunities, and making governance more accessible and transparent for every citizen,” the government press release said.

It said that from Internet access in remote villages to real-time digital payments leading the world, this transformation has been there, adding that it is not just about numbers but about people, progress, and possibility.

The government has said that the 11 years of Digital India is a story of inclusive growth, innovation, and India's emergence as a digital powerhouse.

“How India Is Powering the Next Global Digital Wave From digital deserts to a data-driven democracy— India’s tech journey over the last 11 years is nothing short of revolutionary,” the MyGovIndia said in a post on X on Thursday.

It further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India has transformed into a hub of digital innovation, tech-led governance, and global trust.

From manufacturing to space tech, from digital payments to rural connectivity -- the change is visible, impactful, and lasting. “But this isn’t just about devices and platforms. It’s about seamless governance, citizen empowerment, and building a tech-first Viksit Bharat,” the post mentioned..

Explaining further the digital growth story, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there has been a more than 90 times rise in direct benefit transfer (DBT) in just a decade under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Moreover, India leads the world in real-time payments, with more than Rs 260 lakh crore worth of transactions processed in 2024-25, the Finance Minister informed on the X social media platform. “From Rs 7,368 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 6.83 lakh crore in 2024-25, there has been a 90X+ rise in DBT transfer in just a decade under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, ensuring that every rupee reaches to every citizen,” said FM Sitharaman.

According to the Finance Minister, India’s tech journey over the last 11 years is nothing short of revolutionary. “India has transformed into a hub of digital innovation, tech-led governance, and global trust. From manufacturing to space tech, from digital payments to rural connectivity — the change is visible, impactful, and lasting,” she emphasised.

