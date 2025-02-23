PM Modi highlights 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', advises 'Exam Warriors' to stay stress-free

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday encouraged students appearing for board exams to stay positive and stress-free while highlighting how his flagship event, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' is helping young minds prepare for their exams with confidence.

Addressing the 119th episode of his monthly radio program, 'Mann Ki Baat,' PM Modi extended his best wishes to students, calling them "Exam Warriors."

He urged them to approach their exams with a positive spirit and without unnecessary stress.

"This is the season of Board Exams. I wish my young friends, the Exam Warriors, the best of luck. Appear for your papers without any stress and with a completely positive spirit," he said.

The Prime Minister underscored the growing impact of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC), an initiative that has evolved into a movement aimed at reducing exam-related stress among students.

Reflecting on its increasing popularity, he noted that the program is now becoming institutionalised, with more experts joining the discussions every year.

The eighth edition of PPC 2025, held on February 10 at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and parents. The event, broadcast live across multiple platforms, offered valuable insights into exam preparation, stress management, and personal development.

"This year, we tried to conduct 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' in a new format. Along with experts, eight different episodes were also included, covering topics ranging from overall exam strategies to healthcare, mental health, food, and nutrition," PM Modi said.

He added that past toppers also shared their experiences, making the discussions even more enriching. Many students, parents, and teachers wrote to him, expressing their appreciation for the new format, which allowed in-depth discussions on each topic.

"Our young friends watched these episodes in large numbers on Instagram as well. Many of you also liked the fact that this program was organized at Sunder Nursery in Delhi. Those who have not yet watched these episodes should definitely do so. They are available on NaMo App," he urged.

PPC 2025 featured insightful conversations with renowned personalities, including Deepika Padukone, Sadhguru, Mary Kom, Vikrant Massey, and Rujuta Diwekar. Their discussions focused on holistic development, managing academic pressure, and fostering a positive mindset during exams.

Over the years, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has transformed into a mass movement, inspiring students and educators across the country. The 2025 edition continues this tradition, setting new benchmarks in empowering students to tackle exams with confidence and enthusiasm.

Once again, PM Modi reassured students: "Be happy and stress-free."

