PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains, inaugurates Bengaluru-Belagavi service

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off services of three Vande Bharat trains at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Train Station in Bengaluru on Sunday.

He inaugurated the Vande Bharat train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister boarded the Vande Bharat train and interacted with students and children.

At the inauguration venue inside the railway station premises, Prime Minister Modi waved to the staffers.

He also flagged off Vande Bharat train services between Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra were present.

As the Vande Bharat train to Belagavi commenced its journey, Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries waved to the passengers.

Commuters raised slogans in support of the Prime Minister.

The Vande Bharat train service between the state capital Bengaluru and the bordering city of Belagavi is considered a boon for commuters travelling between north and south Karnataka.

The Vande Bharat train will benefit commuters of eight districts in Bengaluru and will operate six days a week. This is Karnataka's 11th Vande Bharat train.

Prime Minister Modi will then arrive at the R.V. Road (Ragigudda) Metro Station in Bengaluru to flag off the Yellow Line Metro.

He will take a Metro ride from R.V. Road to Electronics City Metro Station. Afterwards, he will lay the foundation stone for the Metro Phase 3 project at the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said in Bengaluru that the Prime Minister is dedicating two significant projects to the people of the city.

"He is laying the foundation stone for Phase 3 of the Metro. Once the services begin, around 10 lakh people will commute by Metro every day. Similarly, the Yellow Line Metro, which will be inaugurated today, will benefit 18 lakh people in the Bengaluru South region," Surya said.

"I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro Project in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister maintained that any further delay in inaugurating these projects was not acceptable, as the Metro services would provide relief to the people of Bengaluru suffering from traffic congestion. He fixed the inauguration date within a period of just seven to eight days," Surya added.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka," he said.

