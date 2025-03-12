PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after 'very fruitful' Mauritius visit

Port Louis, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon left for New Delhi after concluding another landmark State visit to Mauritius during which the special and close partnership between the two nations acquired a significant strategic depth.

In yet another special gesture, PM Modi was seen off by Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam at the airport.

"A milestone in India-Mauritius bilateral relations – our Enhanced Strategic Partnership will be a force of strength in the region. PM Narendra Modi departs from Mauritius after a very fruitful and memorable visit. In a warm gesture, PM was seen off by PM Ramgoolam at the airport," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

PM Ramgoolam had also warmly received PM Modi at the airport as he arrived in the Indian Ocean archipelago at the crack of dawn on Tuesday.

After attending several engagements together during the day, both leaders also drove together to the banquet - that the Mauritius PM was hosting in honour of PM Modi - on Tuesday evening, reaffirming the strength and value of the partnership between New Delhi and Port Louis that has grown considerably over the last 10 years.

"Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family," said PM Modi while addressing a vibrant gathering of the Indian community and friends of India at the Trianon Convention Centre on Tuesday.

"The presence of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and Mrs. Veena Ramgoolam made today's community programme in Mauritius even more special. I also handed over OCI cards to them, illustrating the importance he attaches to India-Mauritius friendship," PM Modi added.

Just before leaving the Mauritian shores, PM Modi visited Ganga Talao, offered prayers and also immersed the holy water from the Triveni Sangam at the sacred site in Mauritius on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's gesture of bringing the holy water from the revered Maha Kumbh Mela to Ganga Talao signifies not only the spiritual unity between the two nations, but also their commitment to preserve and nurture the rich traditions that form the foundation of their shared cultural ties.

"It was a very emotional feeling to return to Ganga Talao in Mauritius. Standing by its sacred waters, one could feel the deep spiritual connection that transcends borders, binding generations of people to their roots," said PM Modi.

