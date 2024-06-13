PM Modi emplanes for Italy to attend G7 Summit

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Italy -- his first overseas visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term -- to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Summit being held in Apulia.

PM Modi will be attending the G7 Summit's Outreach Sessions on Friday at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

This will be for the 11th time that India will be taking part in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation.

"During the discussions at the Outreach session, the focus would be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to bring greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency and the forthcoming G7 Summit, and deliberate on issues which are crucial for the Global South," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the event.

The Ministry of External Affairs had stated on Wednesday that India's regular participation at the G7 Summit clearly points to increasing recognition and contribution of the efforts that New Delhi has been consistently making in trying to resolve global challenges, including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.