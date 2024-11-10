PM Modi a 'demanding' boss, have to be 'fully prepared' to hold discussions with him: EAM Jaishankar

Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in-depth knowledge of issues, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday said that one has to be "fully prepared" with relevant data and statistics to engage in a discussion with the PM who has a meticulous eye for detail.

"I have daily appraisal sessions... In a way, I would say he's honestly a demanding and exacting boss. I say that because he prepares. If you're discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you're talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground and you must have the data," the EAM said when asked to comment about 'how is PM Modi as a boss?' during the silver jubilee event of the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships Programme in Mumbai.

As he continues to work closely with him to realise the dream of a 'Viksit Bharat', Jaishankar also delved into Prime Minister Modi's charismatic personality and style of working.

"A second characteristic I would say is that he is a very interactive boss... I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes. Use the air force. Use civil aviation, talk to people, tell me what I have to do, if I have to make a phone call, I will do. If you have to send ministers out there to do so. He gives you that operational freedom... It's not like he's not tracking you, but he's not micromanaging you. I have actually, frankly, enjoyed the experience of this job," he said.

Replying to another question on the outcome of the US Presidential election and victory of Donald Trump, the EAM spotlighted that PM Modi was among the first three calls that the former President took after the results, earlier this week.

He emphasised that PM Modi has built a rapport across multiple US presidents, from Barack Obama to Trump and Joe Biden.

"So you know for him, it’s something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships, so that’s helped usually, and I think you know the changes in India have helped as well and I know today a lot of countries are nervous about the US, let’s be honest about it. We are not one of them," he stated.

He also highlighted India's continuous global rise under PM Modi's leadership over the last decade.

"India is today the fifth largest economy in the world, certain to be third by the end of the decade. Our interaction with the world and interest in it have grown proportionately. Exports have increased significantly in the last decade especially in services. Investments in India have also more than doubled during this period. There is a perceptible interest in engaging with us reflected in the steady flow of high-profile visitors and businesses," said the EAM.

