PM Modi congratulates Indian cricket team for win against Pak in WC match

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win against Pakistan in the World Cup match in Ahmedabad.

"A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," PM Modi posted on 'X'.

India crushed Pakistan by seven wickets.

Captain Rohit Sharma top scored with 86 runs, as India surpassed the target of 191 runs with more than 19 overs to spare.

