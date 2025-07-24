PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Himachal accident; announces assistance

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. At least five persons were killed and several injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rolled down the hill, the police said.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office, quoting PM Modi, wrote: "Saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM."

The bus with 30 passengers on board skidded off the road and rolled down into the ditch.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital at Sarkaghat town, from where three in a critical condition were referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur.

Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma told the media that four --- two men and two women -- died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sarkaghat.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is underway.

Emergency teams from the police station in Sarkaghat and the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police reached the spot soon after the incident. Ambulances were immediately deployed.

The administration had a tough time extracting the victims from the bus.

The villagers were the first responders, and they started the rescue operations before the authorities could reach the spot.

Most of the victims were locals, the officials said.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident at Tarangala near Maseran of Sarkaghat subdivision.

He said instructions have been issued to the district administration to take the injured to the hospital and provide treatment.

"In this hour of sorrow, I offer my condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the repose of the souls of the departed. Also, I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured," the Chief Minister wrote on X.

BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the bus accident in Mandi "is very sad and I pray to god for strength for everyone. The administration is requested to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured".

