PM Modi concludes 'productive' visit to Canada after attending G7 Summit; departs for Croatia

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, concluded a productive visit to Canada where he participated in the G7 Summit with other world leaders as well held several high-level meetings with them. He has now left for Croatia, the last leg of his three-nation tour.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said on his official X account.

Taking to social media platform X, the Ministry of External affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post said: "PM @narendramodi concludes a very productive visit to Canada! Held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context on Energy Security, Technology and Innovation at the @G7 Summit. Met with several leaders & discussed bilateral ties. Next stop -- Croatia."

Prime Minister Modi had arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the summit venue in Kananaskis, Alberta.

In a series of high-level meetings held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Modi highlighted India's efforts to strengthen global partnerships and champion the cause of the Global South.

He held discussions and bilateral meetings with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Antonio Costa, President of the European Council; Canadian PM Mark Carney; South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa; UK PM Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Australia PM Anthony Albanese , among several other world leaders, at the G7 Summit.

During his nearly 24-hour stay in Canada, Prime Minister Modi not only attended the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit but also hold several significant bilateral meetings with various world leaders before leaving for Zagreb (Croatia) early Wednesday, India time.

The three-nation visit, PM Modi had stated while leaving New Delhi, is also to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South," PM Modi posted on his X handle after arriving in Canada.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies -- France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada and the European Union.

