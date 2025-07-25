PM Modi concludes 'landmark' UK visit, departs for Maldives

London, July 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his 'landmark' visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in India-UK trade and economic relations. The visit included the signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and high-level engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister departed for the second leg of his foreign tour, heading to the Maldives.

Taking to social media platform X, Ministry of External affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "A landmark visit to UK concludes, elevating the India-Great Britain trade and economic ties to new heights. PM @narendramodi emplanes for the second leg of his tour -- Maldives."

The Prime Minister will undertake a state visit to the island nation from July 25 to 26 at the invitation of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will be taking part in the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives as the Guest of Honour.

He is also visiting on the 60th anniversary of India-Maldives diplomatic relations.

"Concluding a very important UK visit. The outcomes of this visit will benefit our future generations and contribute to shared growth and prosperity. Gratitude to the PM Keir Starmer, the UK government and people for their warmth. Here are highlights from the visit...," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi met King Charles III at Sandringham house in the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister presented King Charles with a tree sapling to be planted later this year, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers

The meeting also reflected the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "His Majesty King Charles III is very passionate about nature, environment and sustainable living. Thus, his joining the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (a tree for Mother) movement is very noteworthy and will inspire people around the world."

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability," PM Modi wrote on X in another social media post.

The Prime Minister shared his happiness at the recovery of King Charles' health and resumption of his royal duties, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

Prime Minister Modi and King Charles discussed matters related to health and sustainable living, including Ayurveda and Yoga and ways to spread their benefits to people across the world.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

They noted that the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement would impart a new momentum to the partnership.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the King for joining the green campaign -- Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (plant for mother) and handed over a sapling that will be planted in Sandringham House during the upcoming planting season in autumn.

The Prime Minister thanked King Charles for his hospitality and invited him to pay a State Visit to India.

The visit came following the PM Modi's engagements in the UK, where he oversaw the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

During his visit to the UK from July 23 to July 24, Prime Minister Modi met with his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer, at Chequers, the country residence of the Prime Minister.

The two Prime Ministers also welcomed the signing of the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which raised the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level.

The deal significantly enhanced bilateral trade, investment, economic collaborations and job creation in both economies.

The two sides also agreed to negotiate a Double Contribution Convention, which will come into effect along with the CETA and will facilitate professionals and the service industry in both countries by promoting competitiveness and reducing the cost of doing business for commercial entities.

The two leaders also reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship and adopted the India-UK Vision 2035.

