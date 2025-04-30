PM Modi committed to social justice: K'taka BJP on caste census

Bengaluru, April 30 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the caste census by the Centre, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to delivering social justice across the country.

“By including caste enumeration along with the population census, PM Modi has demonstrated a genuine commitment to delivering social justice. On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I extend my congratulations to this government. Despite ruling the country for nearly five decades, the Congress party never showed such a commitment to social justice and restricted its efforts to mere caste enumeration,” said BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra.

He added that by taking the historic decision to integrate caste enumeration with the population census to better understand the educational, economic, and occupational conditions of the oppressed, backward, and extremely backward sections of society, the NDA government under the leadership of PM Modi has reaffirmed its dedication to social commitment.

“Congress has always been about dividing people on caste lines, appeasing communal forces for vote-bank politics,” he claimed.

He added that recently, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership in Karnataka, attempts were made to create immense confusion in the name of a caste census.

“They tried to release a report filled with unscientific and distorted elements, leading to deep unrest among various communities across the state, drawing widespread outrage,” he said.

Vijayendra said that by deciding to include caste enumeration alongside the national census, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only provided a fitting response to the Congress party’s vote-bank politics but also upheld the ideals of Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar and the spirit of the Constitution.

He said that this historic decision has been taken on the occasion of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara Jayanti, symbolically sounding the clarion call for a revolution towards true social justice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.