PM Modi calls for wildlife conservation, lauds India's rich biodiversity

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to preserve and celebrate India's diverse wildlife, highlighting the country's unique and vibrant ecosystem.

Addressing the 119th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat,' he underscored the deep connection between India's fauna and its cultural heritage.

"Do you know what the similarity between the Asiatic Lion, Hangul, Pygmy Hog, and Lion-tailed Macaque is? The answer is that all of these species are found only in India and nowhere else in the world. We have a very vibrant ecosystem of flora and fauna, and these wild animals are deeply embedded in our history and culture," PM Modi said.

He noted how animals hold a sacred place in Indian traditions, often revered as the vehicles of Gods and Goddesses.

"Many tribes in central India worship Bagheshwar. In Maharashtra, there is a tradition of worshipping Waghoba. Lord Ayyappa has a deep connection with the tiger, and Bonbibi, whose 'vaahan' is the tiger, is worshipped in Sundarbans. Several folk dances like Huli Vesha in Karnataka, Pooli in Tamil Nadu, and Pulikali in Kerala also celebrate our bond with wildlife," he added.

PM Modi praised India's tribal communities for their significant role in wildlife conservation, citing the Soliga tribe in Karnataka's BRT Tiger Reserve as an example.

"The population of tigers has been rising continuously in this reserve, and a lot of credit goes to the Soliga tribe, who worship the tiger. Thanks to them, there is almost no man-animal conflict in this area. Similarly, the people of Gujarat have played a crucial role in protecting Asiatic Lions in Gir, showcasing a beautiful example of coexistence with nature," he said.

Acknowledging India's conservation success, he noted the rise in populations of tigers, leopards, Asiatic lions, rhinos, and barasingha in recent years.

"The beauty of India's wildlife diversity is truly remarkable. While Asiatic lions are found in the western part of the country, tigers inhabit East, Central, and South India, and rhinos thrive in the Northeast. Every part of India is not only sensitive towards nature but is also committed to wildlife protection," he stated.

PM Modi also shared the inspiring story of Anuradha Rao, a woman known as the 'Deer Woman' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"For three decades, she has dedicated her life to protecting deer and peacocks. Her efforts serve as an inspiration to all of us," he said.

With World Wildlife Day approaching next month, the Prime Minister urged citizens to recognise and support those working for wildlife conservation.

"It is heartening to see many start-ups emerging in this field. Let us all encourage and appreciate the people dedicated to protecting nature," he added.

