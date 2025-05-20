PM Modi to address rally of 2 lakh women in Bhopal on May 31: MP Minister Vijayvargiya

Bhopal/Indore, May 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering of nearly two lakh women during an event in Bhopal on May 31 on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of Malwa.

The mega event named as 'women empowerment programme' would be organised at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan.

Minister Vijayvargiya said that the programme will be organised by the state's Cultural department.

"PM Modi will participate in the women empowerment programme and women's conference organised on May 31 on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar," the Minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting held in Indore.

The women associated with self-help group, beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana, entrepreneurs and from various other fields from across Madhya Pradesh will be participating in the programme, Vijayvargiya added.

During his day-long visit to Bhopal, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Metro Rail project along with Datia and Satna airports via video conferencing during his Bhopal visit on May 31, he said.

He told that under the 5.9-km-long first phase of the project, metro train services will be operated between Gandhi Nagar and station No. 3 of Super Corridor in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.

The foundation stone of the first phase of the Rs 7,500.80-crore metro rail project in Indore was laid on September 14, 2019.

Under the project, the city will have a metro network spread across about 31.5 km.

Newly established Datia airport, which has been approved as a public airport under the 3C/VFR category, will be the eighth public airport in Madhya Pradesh available for public usage.

Prior to September 2024, Madhya Pradesh had five licensed airports for public use: Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, and Gwalior.

While the upgraded Satna Airport will function under Visual Flight Rules (VFR), featuring contemporary navigation and security systems.

