PM Modi to address first Mann Ki Baat of 2025 tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Mann Ki Baat programme of 2025 on Sunday, which is set to be the 118th episode of the radio broadcast.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: "Tune in tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the first #MannKiBaat of 2025! Looking forward to highlighting exemplary collective efforts from across India which showcase societal strength."

The Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme wherein he interacts with the citizens of the country about issues and themes related to the nation.

It is a hugely popular programme among the masses, with people from across the country tuning in to listen to PM Modi, as he shares his thoughts and ideas while also making special mention of notable developments happening in society as well as individual achievements impacting the community in a positive and productive manner.

The Prime Minister's radio programme in fact motivated Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director at UK-based QS World University Rankings, to write and launch a book titled "MODIALOGUE".

The book, launched last year, celebrates the far-reaching impact of PM Modi's acclaimed programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Fernandes had told IANS that he was motivated by PM Modi's inspirational and dynamic personality after meeting him, and eventually began listening to the Mann Ki Baat radio programme, which provided him with crucial insights about the Prime Minister's endeavour to bring the entire country together through the radio programme.

The academician, who hails from Goa, further stressed the power of communication in his book.

"We can look at the world leaders around in the past and we can see how in the US, J.F. Kennedy or in Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew, use these kinds of heart-to-heart communication.

"So it's all about connecting with people in a language that is simple and heartfelt. I think that's what PM Modi has done through his Mann Ki Baat and MODIALOGUE captures this over the last 100 episodes and puts it in a book so that we can take further the words and vision of the Prime Minister," he had told IANS.

