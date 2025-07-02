PM Matsya Sampada Yojana yielding rich dividends for fishery businesses in Bihar

Patna, July 2 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is yielding rich dividends for thousands of people engaged in the fisheries business and also for those start-ups that recently adopted fish farming as their livelihood.

The scheme has marked deeper and grassroots penetration in the state because of the fishermen's cooperative model.

In various parts of the state, thousands of societies have joined hands for fish farming under the Fishermen's Cooperative Society and today, their produce is being exported from Bihar to Punjab as well as Bengal.

Bhagalpur fisheries officer Krishna Kanhaiya spoke to IANS, disclosing how 150 farmers got enlisted for the scheme and are now benefiting from it.

District Fisheries Officer Krishna Kanhaiya said that about 635 fisheries societies from Bhagalpur are registered on the National Fisheries Digital Platform, and the Central government is also providing them assistance ranging from Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 crore.

Apart from Bhagalpur, thousands of farmers from other regions like Kahalgaon, Bihpur, Narayanpur, Naugachhia, Shahkund and Gora Dih have evinced interest in fish farming, hoping to tap the potential for growth.

The renovation of ponds and water reservoirs under the state government’s Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission has given it further impetus. Because of the renovation, the business of building new ponds and feed mills has increased.

A couple of fish farming entrepreneurs also spoke to IANS about the changing landscape of the fishing business in the state.

Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Bihpur block in Bhagalpur, completed his B.Tech and MBA but quit his job to start a fishing business with government assistance. He got Rs 40 lakh assistance under the PMMSY and launched his own venture. Today, he is providing employment to many locals.

Fish farmer Shailendra Mahato of Raghopur Bindtoli said that he got the assistance of Rs 9.71 lakh and started his own venture.

Fish producing farmer Abhishek said that earlier, mafias dominated the fish markets, but now, things have changed a lot.

Amarendra Nishad of Gonarchak Parbatta village said that the government scheme has brought prosperity to the society.

Vinod Sahni is happy that his child won’t have to go out for labour and also stated this step will put a curb on migration.

PMMSY was launched to bring about the Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in the country, at an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for holistic development of the fisheries sector, including welfare of fishers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.