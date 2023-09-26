PM hails Indian Equestrian Dressage team for winning gold at Asian Games

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated India's Equestrian Dressage team for winning a gold medal in Dressage Prix St-Georges at the Asian Games 2022 after a gap of four decades.

"It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games!" PM wrote in post on social media platform X.

"Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement," he added.

The Indian team of Sudipti (up on Chinski), Divyakriti (Adrenalin Firfod), Hriday (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (on Etro) scored 209.206 percentage points to finish ahead of hosts China, who scored 204.882. Hong Kong won the bronze medal with a score of 204.852.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.