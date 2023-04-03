Plea moved in SC against violence during Ram Navami

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to various state governments -- West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Telangana -- to assess the loss of properties and injuries suffered by people during the violence which erupted during 'Ram Navami' processions and provide adequate compensation.

Advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain and Hari Shankar Jain filed the plea on behalf of "Hindu front for Justice". The plea submitted that in Tehseen Poonawalla case (2018), the apex court had laid down guidelines for the state government to take necessary measures to prevent hate crimes but the respective state governments have not taken any steps in accordance with the guidelines issued by the top court. In case the guidelines would have been followed, the "shameful act" on Ram Navami day might not have occurred, it added.

The plea said: "It is unfortunate that in independent India, Hindus are not being allowed to take our religious processions peacefully and to observe their customary rites and rituals and the same is being disturbed by a group of Muslims and the respective state governments have failed to take appropriate steps to prevent such mis-happenings".

The plea cited large scale violence, and arson committed in an alleged pre-planned manner in various parts of the country: Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) etc.

The plea contended that it is unfortunate that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talked about 'Muslim dominated areas' and asked the Hindus not to take out processions through such areas. "This concept is against the very theme of the Constitution. There is no area that can be considered as a 'Muslim dominated area'. Every citizen of the country has the right to take out religious procession through public roads in a peaceful mannera..", it contended.

The plea sought a direction to state governments to recover the loss caused to the persons committed in connection with Ram Navami festival from miscreants after due verification. "Direct the concerned state governments to determine the loss incurred by the persons who sustained injuries and lost their valuables in the attacks committed by miscreants in observing Ram Navami festival on 29/30/31.03.2023 and thereafter and pay suitable compensation to the victims," it added.

The plea also sought a direction to state governments to take preventive measures so that in future the incident of attacks or disturbing the Shobha Yatra on Ram Navami festival and other festivals may not take place.

The application has been moved in a pending petition of Qurban Ali in connection with hate speech.

