Plays vital role in security apparatus: PM Modi on CRPF's 87th Raising Day

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its 87th Raising Day, being celebrated on Sunday, praising the force for its significant contributions to the nation's security.

Acknowledging the CRPF's unwavering role in safeguarding the country, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Raising Day wishes to all CRPF personnel. This force has played a vital role in our security apparatus, especially in challenging aspects relating to internal security."

The Prime Minister further lauded the dedication and valour of the force, stating, "CRPF personnel have made a mark for their duty, courage and steadfast commitment in the most testing of situations. Their contribution in overcoming humanitarian challenges is also commendable."

The CRPF, which began its journey on July 27, 1939, as the Crown Representative Police, officially became the Central Reserve Police Force on December 28, 1949, following the enactment of the Central Reserve Police Force Act.

The transformation marked the beginning of its new identity and established it as a central armed force under the jurisdiction of the Government of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to CRPF personnel on the occasion.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartfelt greetings to all CRPF personnel on their Raising Day. Your selfless sacrifice have been the backbone of our nation's security, and your unwavering courage to end Naxalism is truly commendable."

"Time and again, you've stood fearlessly on the frontlines, standing tall against every adversity with fearless resolve. A proud salute to the martyrs of CRPF, your legacy of valour continues to inspire the nation," HM Shah added.

The CRPF, in its own message, paid tribute to its personnel and their families.

"On 27th July, we celebrate 86 glorious years of bold courage, supreme sacrifice, and resolute commitment -- deeply inscribed in the legacy of the nation's security and service," the force said in a post on X.

The inception of the CRPF was significantly influenced by the Madras resolution passed by the All India Congress Committee in 1936, which highlighted the necessity of a strong internal security framework.

This vision was brought to life when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the then Home Minister, emphasised the need for a robust and adaptable force to meet the evolving security needs of an independent India.

Notably, the CRPF remains the only paramilitary force in India with six women's battalions. The first of these, the 88 (M) Battalion, was established in 1986 and is headquartered in Delhi. These battalions exemplify the force's commitment to inclusivity and the evolving role of women in India's security forces.

