Plane named ‘Rahul Baba’ bound to crash, MahaYuti will come back to power: HM Amit Shah

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that the MahaYuti government will come back to power in Maharashtra after the Assembly elections but taunted that the plane named ‘Rahul Baba’, which has already crashed 20 times, is bound to crash 21st time.

“I started working in politics at a very young age, but I have never seen such an experiment in politics where an attempt was made to land the same plane 20 times. Sonia ji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, on the strength of Maha Aghadi, an attempt is being made to land the plane for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Soniaji, this plane is bound to crash for the 21st time because a MahaYuri government is bound to be formed in Maharashtra,” the Home Minister amid cheers from the people gathered at a poll rally at Borivali in North Mumbai for the BJP and MahaYuti nominees.

He targeted the NCP SP president Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress saying that they won’t be in a position to run the government in Maharashtra and take the state forward.

“However, the MahaYuti leaders including the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are moving in every nook and corner and working quite hard to increase the pace of development in Maharashtra,” he said.

He appealed to the people to elect the MahaYuti government and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands. He also called upon the people to make 21 phone calls each to relatives and associates requesting them to vote for the MahaYuti alliance.

“For decades there was a demand to give the status of elite language to the Marathi language. Sharad Pawar ji, you were a minister at the centre for 10 years and were also the Chief Minister of the state, what did you do? Well, he did not do it, but our Modi ji honoured Maharashtra by giving Marathi the status of an elite language,” he said.

He added that when Sharad Pawar was the minister in the 10-year UPA government, Maharashtra received only Rs 1.51 lakh crore while during the PM Modi-led government between 2014 and 2024 the state received more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

“In 2019, we promised to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. We brought the CAA, and now it has been implemented and after years Hindus have been accorded citizenship. The whole country believes that Kashmir is an integral part of India. Recently Sushil Shinde ji said that when I was the Home Minister in the UPA, I was scared to go to Kashmir. Shindeji, you should go to Kashmir now, not a single hair of yours will be harmed,” said the Home Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.