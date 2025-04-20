PL: Trossard brace highlights Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Ipswich Town

Ipswich, April 20 (IANS) Arsenal wrapped up a fantastic week in style with a commanding 4–0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road, marking their first league visit there in over 23 years. The victory delay’s Liverpool’s title celebrations as they would have secured the title had the Gunners lost on the day, depending on their game against Leicester City.

Fresh off a Champions League semi-final qualification, Mikel Arteta’s side carried their momentum into domestic action with a dominant performance, highlighted by a brace from Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners took control early, and it didn’t take long for Trossard to open the scoring. A swift counter-attack saw Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka combine to set up the Belgian, who slotted in Arsenal’s 100th goal of the season. Just 14 minutes later, Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead with a tap-in at the far post, notching his 50th goal for the club following a clever flick from Mikel Merino.

Ipswich’s hopes of a comeback were further dashed when Leif Davis received a straight red card for a reckless stamp on Saka. Arsenal continued to press, and in the 68th minute, a short-corner routine saw Trossard bag his second, curling a precise shot past Palmer to make it 3–0.

The scoring was capped in the final minutes when 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri struck a deflected effort into the net after being set up by Ødegaard, adding further gloss to the scoreline and sealing an emphatic victory.

With Trossard’s brace, Martinelli’s milestone, and another academy talent making his mark, Arsenal delivered a complete team performance. The result extended Ipswich’s winless run to 13 games and cemented Arsenal’s place among the top teams in the Premier League, riding high on confidence from a memorable week of football.

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they face FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium, and will then play host against Paris Saint-Germain in the last four of the Champions League.

