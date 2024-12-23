PL: Salah, Diaz brace seal Liverpool’s emphatic 6-3 victory over Spurs

London, Dec 23 (IANS) Liverpool emphatically asserted their claim at the top of the Premier League table with a 6-3 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah scored a brace with goals by Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai rounding off the rampant victory for the Reds.

The league leaders took early control of the encounter as they reached 2-0 up by 36 minutes with goals from Luiz Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister. James Maddison got Spurs back into it on the 41 minute mark, only for Dominik Szoboszlai to strike again for 3-1 before the break.

Liverpool racked up a 5-1 advantage via a Mo Salah double by the hour but to the players' credit, Spurs kept going and reduced the arrears to 5-3 thanks to Dejan Kulusevski's volley and Dominic Solanke's close-range finish. However, the visitors had the final word as Diaz made it 6-3 five minutes from time.

Salah became the first player in the division ever to reach double figures for both goals scored and assists prior to December 25, a new record in the competition to date.Salah’s assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike in first-half stoppage time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw him bring up the landmark achievement. He also moved past Billy Liddell to move up to fourth in Liverpool’s all-time goal scorers list.

The Egyptian reflected on what was yet another milestone at the club

"It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it,” said Salah to Sky Sports.

With Chelsea dropping points against Everton with a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday, Liverpool now sit four points clear with a game in hand with 39 points to their name after 16 games played.

