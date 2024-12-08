PL: Leicester City complete late comeback to snatch point from Brighton in 2-2 draw

Leicester, Dec 8 (IANS) Brighton & Hove Albion looked set to take all three points from their Premier League clash against Leicester City at King Power Stadium, but a dramatic late fightback from the Foxes saw the game end in a 2-2 draw.

Having led 2-0 with just five minutes to go, the visitors will be disappointed to have dropped two points after being in control for much of the match.

Brighton’s dominance was evident from the start. They pressed high and dictated the tempo, with Leicester struggling to make an impact early on. The opening goal came in the 37th minute when Tariq Lamptey, enjoying plenty of space down the right, cut inside and curled a brilliant left-footed shot beyond Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. Despite missing earlier chances, including efforts from Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton deserved their lead at halftime.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Brighton continuing to create chances. Substitute Yankuba Minteh doubled their advantage in the 79th minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner after a smart pass from Mats Wieffer. At 2-0 up and with the clock winding down, Brighton looked to be cruising to victory.

However, Leicester had other ideas. The Foxes clawed one back in the 85th minute when Jamie Vardy pounced on a deflected pass to score from close range. Suddenly, the game was alive again. In the dying seconds of stoppage time, a defensive error allowed Leicester to snatch a dramatic equaliser. A misplaced pass from Brighton’s Igor was seized upon by Stephy Mavididi, who quickly fed Vardy. The Leicester captain squared it to Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who tapped in from close range to level the score at 2-2.

