Hyderabad Strikers prevail over Yash Mumbai Eagles to lift their third Tennis Premier League title

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) After six days of non-stop Tennis action, Hyderabad Strikers have emerged champions of the Tennis Premier League Season. Hyderabad Strikers prevailed victorious over Yash Mumbai Eagles 51-44 to lift the title for the third time.

After consistently performing exceptionally well over the four categories, Harriet Dart, Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan ensured they claimed all the glory in the grand finale.

The Final saw Yash Mumbai Eagles and Hyderabad Strikers going all out in a bid to lift the title. Hyderabad Strikers opened the match on the strong foot as Harriet Dart won the Women’s Singles game against Zeynep Sonmez of Yash Mumbai Eagles with a score of 14-11. Karan Singh pulled things back level for Yash Mumbai Eagles after winning the Men’s Singles 14-11 over Benjamin Lock of Hyderabad Strikers.

Hyderabad Strikers dominated the crucial Mixed Doubles game as the duo of Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan prevailed 16-9 over Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Yash Mumbai Eagles to place their side in a comfortable position heading into the final game of the fixture.

In the Men’s Doubles category, Karan Singh and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan tried but couldn't cut down the deficit. Vishnu Vardhan and Benjamin Lock of Hyderabad Strikers ended the game 10-10 to ensure their side end the league on a high.

The day began with the first semi-final, where league leaders Yash Mumbai Eagles faced Sumit Nagal’s Gujarat Panthers. Zeynep Sonmez of Yash Mumbai Eagles gave her side a strong start and won the Women’s Singles match 14-11 over Ekaterina Kazionova of Gujarat Panthers. Sumit Nagal fought back for his side in the Men’s Singles game, getting the better of Karan Singh of Yash Mumbai Eagles with a score of 14-11.

The match turned on its head during the Mixed Doubles category as Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Yash Mumbai Eagles enjoyed a dominant 16-9 win over Ekaterina Kazionova and Vijay Sundar Prashanth. In the Men’s Doubles category, Karan Singh and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of Yash Mumbai Eagles dealt the final blow as they beat Sumit Nagal and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Gujarat Panthers by a scoreline of 10-9 to win the match. Eventually, Yash Mumbai Eagles progressed into the final after a 51-43 win in the first semi-final.

In the second semi-final, Hyderabad Strikers went up against Rajasthan Rangers to fight for a spot in the final. Harriet Dart started strongly for Hyderabad Strikers, winning 14-11 against Cristina Dinu in the Women’s Singles matchup. The Men’s Singles game saw a hard-fought battle, with Rajasthan Rangers’ Arthur Fery clinching a 13-12 victory over Benjamin Lock of Hyderabad Strikers.

Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan of Hyderabad Strikers delivered a dominant display for 15-10 win over Cristina Dinu and Rohan Bopanna of Rajasthan Rangers in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles category, Vishnu Vardhan and Benjamin Lock of Hyderabad Strikers claimed a 10-8 victory against Rohan Bopanna and Arthur Fery in the Men’s Doubles category. With that win, Hyderabad Strikers cruised into the final, beating Rajasthan Rangers 51-42 in the second semi-final.

