PKL Season 11: Parteek helped us win against Dabang Delhi, says Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar

Noida, Nov 21 (IANS) Since coming into the second leg of Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Gujarat Giants have been doing well in comparison to the first leg in Hyderabad, where they won only one game. In their most recent outing, the Gujarat Giants put on a solid show against Dabang Delhi K.C. and came from behind to clinch what was not only a thrilling tie but also an important morale-boosting win as well.

The Gujarat Giants’ coach Ram Mehar Singh said, “When a team is in a tough situation, then as a coach, it is my duty to motivate my players. I told my players that they can definitely make a comeback and we spoke about implementing some changes as well.”

"And picking up the cue from his coach was Parteek Dahiya, who came on as a substitute in the first half, and turned the game on its head, scoring 20 points in the game. We wanted to be a little cautious about Parteek. But when he came into the game, Parteek played really well and that of course helped our performance improve and then clinch the tie,” he said.

Reflecting on what could have been done to seal the win for the Gujarat Giants, coach Ram Mehar Singh said, “We lost control in small moments in the game, and especially towards the end which hurt us. Otherwise, the game was in our control for the majority of the match.”

Looking ahead to the next contest against the Telugu Titans, who have been in fine form recently, Ram Mehar Singh said, “All the teams in the PKL are quite strong and it is important that we take things one game at a time, and plan as per each team. The Telugu Titans are in form, so we will get together and make the plans in the next couple of days that we have, and hope to do well in the game.”

When asked about Pawan Sehrawat, the Gujarat Giants coach said, “He is a very impressive player and one of the best in the PKL. He is injured now so I hope he recovers well, and we will plan accordingly for him and the rest of the team, and not focus on just one player.”

