PKL Season 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers' Deshwal ‘prepared’ for tough battle against Puneri Paltan

Noida, Nov 16 (IANS) Fresh off a convincing victory against the Gujarat Giants, Arjun Deshwal, captain of former winners Jaipur Pink Panthers, is already focused on their next challenge in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) -- taking on another former champion in Puneri Paltan at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers emerged victorious over the Gujarat Giants in their last match on the back of a well-rounded team effort through the combined raiding prowess of Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav, while Reza Mirbagheri anchored their defensive unit.

The match also marked a significant milestone for Panthers' skipper Deshwal, who joined an elite group by becoming just the third raider this season to surpass 100 raid points in PKL Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium here.

“The one-point lead at halftime doesn't matter much. The match came into our control in the last 5-7 minutes, especially because our defence also played well,” Deshwal said while reflecting on the game.

Their next clash is against the defending champions Puneri Paltan on Sunday, and Deshwal was wary of the challenge that they possess. “The match will be very close and high quality,” said Deshwal, showing respect for their upcoming opponents.

Referring to the Puneri Paltan's last match, where they squandered a lead to settle for a tie against the Dabang Delhi K.C., Deshwal said, “In their last match, they gave up a huge lead in the final 5-6 minutes, and this is something I am sure they will work upon before entering the mat against us.”

“We will come very thoughtfully prepared, and whatever we do, we'll do it with great attention,” he added.

This measured approach was evident in their recent victory against Gujarat Giants, where Deshwal led his team to gradually extend their initial one-point halftime lead. Reflecting on the win, he expressed satisfaction with his team's performance: “I'm very happy with the team right now.”

When questioned about his slightly slower start compared to previous matches where he typically achieved Super 10s early, Deshwal demonstrated his tactical awareness. “It's not necessary to get a Super 10 in the first five minutes. You have to play according to the opposing team,” he explained.

The Panthers' success has been bolstered by strong supporting performances, particularly in their defense. Speaking about his team's defensive strategy, Deshwal highlighted their effectiveness, “The team is functioning at 100%. Whatever plans we make, they execute them completely.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.