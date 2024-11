PKL Season 11: Ashu Malik, Ashish Malik, Yogesh shine as Dabang Delhi beat Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Yogesh and Ashish Malik recorded High 5s while Ashu Malik came up with another Super 10 as Dabang Delhi K.C. came up with another superb performance to brush away the challenge of Tamil Thalaivas 39-26 in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League at the GMCB Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

The defensive units were on top in the opening exchanges of this match, making it toe-to-toe contest. Yogesh, Ashish Malik and the rest of the Dabang Delhi K.C. defence were disciplined, making sure that their team had a slender two-point lead after Narender Kandola and Ashu Malik were the only two raiders who had a couple of points each in the first 10 minutes.

Moein Shafagi levelled things up for the Tamil Thalaivas with a two-point raid. After a slow start, Sachin Tanwar seemed to get his groove back as his team got a two-point lead of their own. However, the momentum for him didn’t last as Yogesh executed a Super Tackle on the raider, putting Dabang Delhi K.C. in the lead again.

They soon capitalised on that momentum courtesy of Yogesh completing his High 5, including two Super Tackles. He increased the margin of the lead to four points as the Dabang Delhi K.C. kept their foot on the pedal to close out the first half well on top. Manu executed a superb two-point raid to end the half with the score at 16-10.

Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their lead to 10 points in the blink of an eye as Sachin conceded an All Out to Ashu Malik. The captain recorded another Super 10, his 8th in nine games this season, to make sure that his team don’t allow the Tamil Thalaivas to find their way back in this contest.

Ashish Malik became the second defender for Dabang Delhi K.C. to pick up a High Five as the Season 8 champions continued to be relentless, especially on the defensive end. In the end, it was a comfortable 13-point win for Dabang Delhi K.C. as they pick up their fourth win of the season.

