PKL Season 11: All-round show helps Puneri Paltan win big against Bengaluru Bulls

Hyderabad, Oct 25 (IANS) The Puneri Paltan returned to winning ways with a clinical performance against the Bengaluru Bulls on Friday evening, at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, in Gachibowli, the Aslam Inamdar-led side romping to a 36-22 victory thanks to a brilliant all-round display.

The Puneri Paltan began the game with a flurry of quick points early on. Mohit Goyat and captain Aslam Inamdar were doing some serious damage in the initial few minutes of the game. And before the first ten minutes of the game were up, Gaurav Khatri inflicted an All Out on the Bengaluru Bulls, which then gave the Puneri Paltan a substantial lead.

As the first half wore on, the Puneri Paltan strengthened their stranglehold on the game with almost each and every member of the side picking up crucial points.

In the first half, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat led the charge for the Puneri Paltan, who went into the break with the score 18-11 in their favour. In the second half, the Bengaluru Bulls would have a big task on hand.

After the break, the Puneri Paltan came out all guns firing once again and extended their lead to 12 points within the first five minutes of the half. The Bengaluru Bulls were fighting hard with Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar and Nitin Rawal looking to turn the tables on their opponents. With ten minutes to go, the Puneri Paltan had a 13-point lead and were dominating the contest.

By now, the defending champions were holding strong, and even as the Bengaluru Bulls continued to chase the points, Puneri Paltan’s solid defensive unit were ensuring that matters would not go out of control.

Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat were leading the scoring charts for the Puneri Paltan, and had ample support from Gaurav Khatri and Aman, in what was turning out to be an all-round performance. Eventually, the Puneri Paltan walked off the mat with a comprehensive win.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.