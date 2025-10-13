PKL 12: He isn’t scared of any raider, says Bengaluru Bulls head coach on Deepak Sankar

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bengaluru Bulls registered their third win on the trot, trouncing Bengal Warriorz 43-32 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. With that result, the Bulls have now moved to fourth place on the points table.

Deepak Sankar registered his fourth High Five of the season, securing six tackles to lead his team to a commanding victory. Praising his defender’s consistent performances this season, BC Ramesh shared, “Deepak is a really good defender. Even in this match, he performed well. Devank is such a big raider, but Deepak isn’t scared of anyone.”

Further crediting his skills and natural defensive ability, Ramesh added, “He dictates the tempo with his footwork and there are very few players who can do that. He’s a brilliant player and he’s got a bright future. He’s been daring in his approach and he’ll continue to perform well for us.”

Alireza Mirzaian registered his eighth Super 10 of the season, scoring 17 points on the night to lead his side to a commanding victory. The head coach also praised his raider’s consistent performances this season, stating, “Alireza is a brilliant raider. No matter the situation we’re in, he’s always confident of getting points for us.”

The coach further credited the Iranian raider’s self-belief and how it lifts the team morale in matches. “Whenever he’s in the team, there’s always belief that we can win any game. He plays according to the situation and is not afraid to take up responsibility. He’s got a bright future in the league”, the Bulls’ head coach added.

BC Ramesh also highlighted the importance of carrying the momentum forward, especially with the new play-in format in the league. “Every game is important if we want to make it to the top four. We have four games remaining in the league stage, and we’ll try to win all those matches. The more we win, the higher our confidence will be. So, we’ll look to carry that forward in the upcoming matches.”

Highlighting his team’s ambitions while crediting his captain for the team’s turnaround, Ramesh concluded, “I believe he (Yogesh) can take the team to the finals. We want to continue performing well in the upcoming matches and climb the points table. That is our goal.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.