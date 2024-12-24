PKL 11: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

Pune, Dec 24 (IANS) In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League clash that secured UP Yoddhas the third spot in the league table with a 44-30 victory over Bengaluru Bulls, the spotlight shone brightest on PKL legend Pardeep Narwal, who achieved an extraordinary milestone of 1,800 raid points.

An all-round performance led by Shivam Choudhary, not only highlighted their championship credentials but also confirmed their eliminator 1 berth against the sixth-placed team, while Patna Pirates settled for fourth position in the standings.

In a tightly contested first half, the Bengaluru Bulls held a narrow 19-18 lead over UP Yoddhas at halftime, despite squandering an early 11-3 advantage. The Bengaluru Bulls initially dominated through Sushil's aggressive raiding and strong defensive work, inflicting the first All Out of the match. However, the Yoddhas mounted an impressive comeback, with their own All Out reducing the deficit to 15-13.

A highlight of the first half was Pardeep Narwal's historic achievement as he crossed the 1,800 Raid Points in the PKL – a feat he accomplished with a bonus point during a raid against the UP Yoddhas' defence.

The momentum shifted significantly after this moment, as the UP Yoddhas' coordinated defence and effective raiding from Surender Gill and Shivam Chaudhary helped them erase the seven-point deficit to briefly level the scores before Bulls edged ahead by a single point at the break.

The second half saw a dramatic swing in momentum as UP Yoddhas took control of the match, building a commanding 44-30 lead by the end. The turning point came around the 31-minute mark when the Yoddhas inflicted another All Out on the Bulls, establishing a crucial 6-point lead.

Shivam Chaudhary proved instrumental in this phase, consistently scoring points through successful raids, including a memorable leap over the Bulls' defence. Despite Pardeep Narwal and Sushil's efforts to keep the Bulls in contention, the UP Yoddhas' defense stood firm, with Sahul Kumar and Gangaram making crucial tackles.

The final minutes saw the UP Yoddhas extend their dominance, with Shivam Chaudhary delivering the knockout blow by helping inflict another All Out on the Bulls. Heidarali Ekrami fittingly closed out the match with a successful raid, cementing the UP Yoddhas' impressive 14-point victory.

