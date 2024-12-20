PKL 11: Jaipur Pink Panthers qualify for Playoffs after close win over Bengal Warriorz

Pune, Dec 20 (IANS) The Jaipur Pink Panthers fought hard and came back from behind to defeat the Bengal Warriorz, in a Season 11 match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and confirmed qualification for the Playoffs in the Badminton Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Friday. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are the fifth team to progress to the Playoffs, won by a scoreline of 31-28.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Arjun Deshwal got nine points while Abhijeet Malik added seven and Reza Mirbagheri registered a High-5. The win for the Jaipur Pink Panthers also means that the Puneri Paltan are out of the race for a Playoff berth.

The Bengal Warriorz came out of the blocks quicker than their opponents, as they moved into a slender lead within the first few minutes. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, who had the qualification for the PKL Playoffs in their mind, though stayed within touching distance and were being cautious in their approach. For the Bengal Warriorz, it was Arjun Rathi who was leading the way in attack whilst the defenders were holding fort as well.

As the half wore on, the Bengal Warriorz were building on their lead and had moved into a 6-point lead within the first 9 minutes. But in the next couple of minutes, Abhijeet Malik helped bring the deficit down to a 2-point one. The Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence weren’t able to contain Pranay Rane and Arjun Rathi.

But the Bengal Warriorz’s defence were having a good day, and they inflicted an All Out and stretched the lead to a seven-point one. Arjun Rathi continued the good work and at the break, the Bengal Warriorz led 19-9.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers began the second half with a couple of Super Tackles but it was the Bengal Warriorz, who were still in the box seat. By the 26th minute, Arjun Deshwal had helped cut the deficit down to six points, and the Jaipur Pink Panthers were clawing their way back into the game.

The Season 9 champions’ defenders, Reza Mirbagheri and Ankush Rathee, had suddenly flicked a switch, whilst Arjun Deshwal was doing what he does best. At the half-hour mark, the Bengal Warriorz led by 3 points, and the momentum was starting to go the other way.

With just less than eight minutes to go, the Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an All Out on their opponents and got their noses out in front. Both teams were now throwing the kitchen sink at each other in the final phase of play. Pranay Rane’s two-point raid brought Bengal Warriorz back to level terms with their opponent, and it was 27 points for both sides, with three minutes to go.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers though roared back and raced into a three-point lead courtesy of some fantastic defending. Eventually, the Jaipur Pink Panthers held their nerve in the final minutes and came away with a close but huge win.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.