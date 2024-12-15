PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’

Pune, Dec 15 (IANS) In a heartwarming display of team spirit and celebration, the Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent victory over the Haryana Steelers to the captain and star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son.

Head coach Joginder Narwal revealed the emotional backstory behind their win, highlighting how personal milestones can fuel athletic excellence.

"Yesterday we received very good news when we were together. Naveen was going to leave, but because of the unavailability of a flight and the match against Haryana Steelers, he said, 'No sir, I will play today, and then I will go.' When we got the news, he cut a cake. The entire team celebrated, and this victory is for our son, the junior express,” said Narwal.

The match against the table-toppers was anything but easy. After a slow start, they picked up the pace led by Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, as the team showcased remarkable resilience and strategic gameplay.

Joginder emphasised their preparedness and motivation. “We came with a plan, and we played according to that plan. Our defence played exceptionally well, and we defeated the table-toppers.

"We knew every player's strength. We slightly changed our plan, trying to focus more on defence. We were a bit behind at the start, but we know how to make a comeback.

“Here, all teams are equal. Whether a team is on top of the table or at the bottom, every match is crucial,” he added.

With the playoffs edging closer and more matches to come, including an upcoming game against the Bengal Warriorz, the team remains focused and optimistic. Their recent win, dedicated to Naveen Kumar's newborn son, symbolises the perfect blend of personal joy and professional achievement.

