PKK announces end to armed struggle, decades-long conflict with Turkey

Ankara, May 12 (IANS): The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has announced its decision to disband and disarm, ending the four-decade long conflict with Turkey, local media reported on Monday.

The decision came after PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, in February urged the group to meet and formally decide to disband. The leader has been imprisoned on an island near Istanbul, Turkey, since 1999.

"The 12th PKK Congress has decided to dissolve the PKK's organisational structure and end its method of armed struggle. The process initiated by Leader Abdullah Ocalan’s statement on February 27, and further shaped by his extensive work and multidimensional perspectives, culminated in the successful convening of our 12th Party Congress between May 5–7," read a statement from the group which was carried by pro-Kurdish news agency ANF.

"Despite ongoing clashes, aerial and ground attacks, continued siege of our regions, and the KDP embargo, our congress was held securely under challenging conditions. Due to security concerns, it was conducted simultaneously in two different locations. With the participation of 232 delegates in total, the PKK 12th Congress discussed Leadership, Martyrs, Veterans, the Organizational Structure of the PKK and Armed Struggle, and Democratic Society Building, culminating in historic decisions marking the beginning of a new era for our Freedom Movement," the statement further said, according to ANF.

The PKK’s announcement to dissolve and lay down arms is a significant step towards a "terror-free Turkey" , the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party spokesman Omer Celik said Monday.

"Decision of PKK to dissolve itself and lay down its arms following the call from Imrali is an important step towards the goal of 'terror-free Turkey," the spokesman said.

"If the new PKK decision is fully implemented, shutting down all PKK branches, illegal structures, it will be a turning point," he added.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for the last more than 30 years.

Turkish security forces frequently conduct cross-border operations in northern Iraq, targeting PKK hideouts and bases.

