Piyush Goyal lauds PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' for highlighting non-political topics

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday praised the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', underlining how it has helped people connect with non-political topics and broaden their perspectives.

"The connection that PM Modi has with the people is remarkable. He not only addresses the public about government initiatives but also about non-political topics," Goyal said.

He highlighted that, on the last Sunday of every month, PM Modi shares his thoughts through 'Mann Ki Baat', focusing on subjects that go beyond politics.

"This initiative of the Prime Minister aims to boost the enthusiasm, spirit, and self-confidence of the nation by discussing various subjects. I consider myself very fortunate that the insights we gain from 'Mann Ki Baat' expand our own perspectives, which we don't usually get, not even through the press," Goyal added, noting how the programme has inspired many to expand their initiatives across the country.

First aired on October 3, 2014, 'Mann Ki Baat' is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary this week. The platform has become a space where PM Modi addresses the nation, discussing key issues and sharing thoughts on topics of national importance.

In the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi reflected on the upcoming milestone, acknowledging the crores of listeners who have accompanied him on this journey. He added that the programme has consistently received support and contributions from people across the country.

Recalling the beginnings of the programme, which aired on Vijayadashmi, October 3, 2014, PM Modi noted the significance of its 10-year anniversary coinciding with the start of Navratri on October 3 this year.

He also broke the perception that only negative or sensational content draws public attention, stating that 'Mann Ki Baat' has shown that people are eager for positive information and encouraging stories.

The 10-year journey of the programme, he said, is like a garland, adding new stories, records, and personalities with each episode while recognising the collective efforts being made in society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.