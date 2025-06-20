Piyush Goyal highlights India’s progress in digital infra and innovation during UK visit

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met several top UK officials and industry leaders during his visit to Britain, and discussed avenues for collaboration in financial frameworks and emerging technologies like AI.

The minister met Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer in UK, and discussed avenues for collaboration in financial frameworks, sustainable finance, and unlocking new trade opportunities to further strengthen the India-UK economic partnership.

Goyal also had an engaging discussion with Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, a business financial platform based in the UK.

“With India's massive strides in the digital world, we discussed the fintech ecosystem, digital empowerment, and fostering SME-led growth across both economies,” the Union Minister said in a post on X social media platform.

He also interacted with Sir Ian Blatchford, Director and Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group, at the Future Frontiers Forum, London.

“Highlighted India’s progress in digital infrastructure and innovation, and how the world can benefit from our skilled talent, cost-effective solutions, and growing capabilities in AI and emerging technologies. Also, underscored the potential of the India-UK FTA to deepen collaboration in science, technology, and innovation between our nations,” Goyal explained.

Goyal has reaffirmed India’s commitment to transitioning the free trade agreement (FTA) from a negotiated text into a transformative economic partnership.

The minister showcased India’s strategic global outlook and economic leadership at the India Global Forum (IGF) 2025 in London. His visit marked a significant moment following the historic signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in May 2025.

The Union Minister described the FTA as a reflection of shared ambition between two vibrant democracies. He stated that the agreement not only enhances bilateral trade, but also demonstrates India’s ability to negotiate balanced and future-oriented trade frameworks aligned with its national interests. Goyal was joined by UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, with moderation by international journalist Mark Barton.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.