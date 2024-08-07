Pilot injured after helicopter crashes in South Korea

Hadong, Aug 7 (IANS) South Korea's Forest Service helicopter crash landed on a hill in the southern county of Hadong on Wednesday and its lone pilot sustained a non-life threatening injury, officials said.

The AS 350 aircraft made by Airbus Helicopters, formerly known as Eurocopter Group, was carrying out pest control on chestnut trees when it went down on the hill in Hadong, some 290 kilometers southeast of Seoul, 9:39 in the morning, Yonhap news agency reported.

The pilot in his 40s was taken to a hospital with a bruise on the chest. No others were aboard.

Fire authorities suspect the crash happened after the helicopter was caught in an electric wire. Authorities were retrieving the remains of the chopper while the Korea Forest Service is looking into the exact cause of the crash.

Following the accident, the Korea Electric Power Corporation brought down the power lines in the region to prevent secondary accidents.

The Korea Forest Service introduced the helicopter in 2003. It is equipped with a tank, which allows it to carry water and medicines aboard.

Helicopters of the same model operated by civilian firms crashed in March and October last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.