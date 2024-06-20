Pilibhit, Ayodhya top in 'Catch the Rain' campaign in UP

Lucknow, June 20 (IANS) The 'Catch the Rain' campaign that aims at maximising rainwater conservation is progressing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, a state government spokesperson said.

Pilibhit, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, and Gonda are the top five districts in terms of mandatory installation of rainwater harvesting systems (RTRWH) on government and semi-government buildings, with 100 per cent completion.

Simultaneously, Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, and Barabanki are the top five districts in the maintenance of Amrit Sarovar.

This campaign, which runs from March-April to November every year since 2019, has reached its fifth phase this year, said the state government spokesperson.

Under this initiative, various activities are being undertaken, including the renovation and reuse of traditional water bodies and sources, borewell recharge, watershed development, intensive afforestation, rejuvenation of small rivers, and public awareness programmes on the theme of 'Nari Shakti Se Jal Shakti'.

Apart from this, there are instructions to compulsorily install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems (RTRWH) on all government and semi-government buildings in the districts.

Additionally, there are directives to address any obstructions in the water flow of all Amrit Sarovars in the districts.

