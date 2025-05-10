PIL in Supreme Court against commercial exploitation of 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Supreme Court challenging the applications filed to register a trademark under the name of “Operation Sindoor”.

The plea said that the “Operation Sindoor” should not be allowed to be misused for commercial exploitation by private respondents who only want to take advantage of the public emotions for their own commercial gain.

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Indian forces jointly carried out an operation named “Operation Sindoor’” on Wednesday and neutralised several terrorist camps in neighbouring Pakistan.

As per the petition, the name “Operation Sindoor” symbolises the sacrifice of the many widows of the soldiers who have achieved martyrdom in fight against terrorism and therefore, involves the emotions of not only of the country people but also of those who have sacrificed their life for the country and innocent civilians who have lost life in April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Even otherwise, the registration of the said name under the name and style Operation Sindoor cannot be allowed under Section 9 of the Trademark Act, 1999,” contended the petition.

Further, it said that when Operation Sindoor is being jointly carried out by Indian forces with warriors at the front without any fear for the service of the motherland, it is the need of the time that private entities are prevented from taking advantage of the public emotion for their own commercial gain.

Notably, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 to target the terror launchpads in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan, days after heightened tensions, announced observation of a ceasefire.

However, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire hours after the agreement on a truce, following which the Indian army took adequate steps to respond to the aggression.

