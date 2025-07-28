Pieterson asks fans to back off criticism, says 'you cannot have a pop at Stokes for frustration'

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has asked fans to back off of skipper Ben Stokes after he was visibly irritated by India’s decision to continue batting, after being offered to shake hands and call it a draw, till Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar reached their respective centuries.

Pieterson believes, given the situation, Stokes cannot be blamed for wanting to get off the field and the criticism that has followed is unfair, as only the players in the ring feel the emotions.

"2 days fielding and no result on the cards - you WANT to get off the field! You cannot have a pop at Ben Stokes for his frustration. Very easy to have a pop at him when you’re sitting in your lounge watching. You’re NOT in the battle. Leave the men in the ring to be emotional,” posted Pieterson.

Stokes offered to shake hands and declare the fourth Test during the final drinks break but with Jadeja and Sundar nearing their well-deserved hundreds, India refused to call it a draw, which prompted an exchange of words. Stokes was even heard saying to Jadeja, "Do you really wanna score a century against Harry Brook?"

During the customary handshake After the match, Stokes did not shake the two batters hands as they walked off the field.

Former England skipper Alastair Cook believes the two Test tons were memorable and it was the correct decision to carry on, but he also gets England’s frustration at the moment.

"It was the right decision for them to carry on, for the momentum they’re getting from it. When you’re out in the field for 140 overs, you get frustrated. It’s a little bit of frustration for England, but I understand why India do it. Five years down the line, you look at the scorecard, you see two brilliant hundreds to save the game, plus obviously Gill’s as well so it will be forgotten about Harry Brook's 37-mile-an-hour ball,” said Cook to BBC Sport.

