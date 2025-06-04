Pietersen applauds conduct of IPL 2025 season, congratulates RCB for maiden title

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Former England cricketer and current Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen expressed his gratitude as the IPL 2025 concluded, thanking everyone involved in making the tournament a success and also congratulating Royal Challengers Bengaluru on becoming the champions of the 2025 season.

After a wait of 18 years, RCB finally lifted their maiden IPL title on Tuesday night after beating another trophy-less team Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win means former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has been with the team since 2008, finally got his hands on the elusive trophy.

"As the IPL comes to an end, I would like to congratulate and thank everyone for a wonderful event in 2025. Starting from the BCCI, the players, coaches, backroom staff, hotels, stadium officials, coach drivers, baggage men, security personnel and the Indian Army. I would like to say a big thank you to all fans. You make the IPL the best tournament in the world. Best of luck to everyone in India and congratulations to RCB!" Pietersen, who had a short stint as RCB captain in 2009, posted on X.

When the tournament was approaching its business-end last month, it was suspended for a week because of India-Pakistan border tension. BCCI then announced the resumption from May 17, with the remaining 17 matches played across 6 venues and the tournament culminated on June 3 with RCB lifting their first-ever trophy in 18 years.

RCB set a target of 191 for PBKS to win on the back of Kohli's 43 off 35. Chasing a target of 191, despite Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh proving the PBKS a good start up the top order, Punjab were restricted to 184 for 7 despite a late flourish from Shashank Singh (unbeaten 61 off 30 balls) and fell short of the target by six runs.

