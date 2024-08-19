Philippines: Volcanic smog shrouds areas south of Manila

Manila, Aug 19 (IANS) Volcanic smog from Taal Volcano, south of the Philippine capital, has shrouded parts of the Batangas, Cavite, and Laguna provinces, local governments said on Monday.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council of Talisay town in Batangas, there is an "increased presence of volcanic smog in the area."

"This is due to the ongoing degassing activity of Taal Volcano," the disaster-prevention office said in a social media post.

The heavy smog, observed since Sunday night, has forced schools in several areas to suspend classes on Monday. Some local governments have also urged residents to wear face masks and stay inside if possible, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has placed Taal Volcano, 66 km south of Manila, under Alert Level 1, which means it is still in abnormal condition.

The agency reminded the public that entry into Taal Volcano Island, boating on Taal Lake, or flying any aircraft close to the volcano are not allowed.

