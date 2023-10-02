Philippine President, VP's approval & trust ratings dip

Manila, Oct 2 (IANS) The approval and trust ratings of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Vice President Sara Duterte dropped in September, the latest national survey released on Monday said.

"Most Filipino adults remain appreciative of the quarterly performance" of Marcos and Sara Duterte, whose approval ratings scored 65 per cent and 73 per cent, respectively, said Pulse Asia Inc., a pollster which conducted the survey in mid-September with 1,200 people aged 18 and above.

Although Marcos and Sara Duterte continue to enjoy majority approval scores "at the national level and across geographic areas and socio-economic classes", the pollster said, "both experience significant erosions in their respective approval ratings during the period June 2023 to September 2023", reports Xinhua news agency

Marcos' approval rating declined by 15 percentage points from 80 percent in June, while Sara Duterte's dropped by 11 percentage points from 84 per cent in June, the pollster said.

Trust ratings for both president and vice president also declined in the double digits.

Macros' trust rating dropped from 85 per cent in June to 71 per cent in September, while Sara Duterte's fell from 87 per cent in June to 75 per cent in September.

