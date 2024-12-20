PGTI Tour Championship: Chhibber moves into two-shot lead with a sizzling 64 in Round 2

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 20 (IANS) Saarthak Chhibber of Delhi moved into a sole two-shot lead at 13-under 129 after returning a sizzling seven-under 64 in Round 2 of the INR 3 crore Tour Championship 2024, the PGTI’s season-ending event being played at the Beldih and Golmuri Golf Courses here on Friday.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik (64) and Sri Lankan N. Thangaraja (66) were placed tied second at 11-under 131. Two-time PGTI Tour Championship winner Udayan Mane (65) of Pune was a further shot back in fourth place. PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat (68) occupied tied ninth place at seven-under 135. Defending champion and two-time winner Gaganjeet Bhullar (67), Rahil Gangjee (67), and SSP Chawrasia (71), were all placed tied 21st at four-under 138.

The first two rounds of the richest event on the PGTI saw one half of the field play their first nine holes at Golmuri Golf Course and the second nine at Beldih Golf Course while the other half of the field played Beldih first followed by Golmuri.

This format will also be followed for the next two rounds of the tournament in Jamshedpur with the par for the round being 71. The leading groups will start at Golmuri and finish at Beldih.

Saarthak Chhibber (65-64), the overnight joint leader, came up with an error-free round to surge ahead on Day Two. The 26-year-old Chhibber began the day on a high with a 25-feet birdie conversion on the first hole. He then went on to score birdies on all four par-5s (2nd, 9th, 12th, 16th) for the second day in succession thanks to his steady ball-striking.

Chhibber’s round also featured a great approach shot on the 14th and a splendid 30-feet conversion on the 17th that both led to birdies.

Chhibber, currently 27th on the PGTI’s money list and searching for his maiden title, said, “These golf courses are not easy if you start missing fairways. However, I was fortunate to make three good par-saves to keep the momentum rolling. I kept giving myself chances by making fairways and greens, otherwise, these courses become very difficult to negotiate.

“I’m happy that I’ve dropped just one shot so far this week. The back-nine being played at Beldih requires you to be on point much more. The up and downs are a lot tougher here in Beldih but you stand a good chance if you put yourself in good places," he said. “Going ahead, for me it will be about trusting the process and looking to keep hitting fairways and greens. Hopefully, if I can make some putts, things should work out well,” added Chhibber, who has posted three top-10s this season including a joint runner-up finish.

Amardeep Malik (67-64) moved up six spots from his overnight tied eighth after a 64 that included an eagle, six birdies, and a bogey. Amardeep, a two-time winner on the PGTI, sank two 20-footers, one for an eagle and the other for a birdie. He also landed his shots within four feet on the eighth and 17th to set up birdies there.

N. Thangaraja (65-66), the overnight joint leader, slipped one spot after a round of 66 that featured eight birdies and three bogeys. Thangaraja was in outstanding form with the driver and also made a chip-in birdie on the third hole on Friday. The three Jamshedpur-based professionals Karan Taunk (even-par 142), Digvijay Singh (six-over 148), and Kurush Heerjee (eight-over 150) were placed tied 42nd, tied 54th and tied 57th respectively.

