PGTI explores new territory with launch of Vizag Open

Visakhapatnam, Sep 19 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) along with East Point Golf Club, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday launched a new event, the Vizag Open, which will be held at the East Point Golf Club from September 20–23, 2023.

The total prize purse for the event is INR 1 crore.

The PGTI explores new territory with the inaugural Vizag Open as the tour makes its debut in the state of Andhra Pradesh and at the esteemed East Point Golf Club. The tournament is supported by Host Venue East Point Golf Club, Powered By Partners VPR Builders and Devi Seafoods, Associate Partners Steel City Securities Limited, SRK Infra, Nekkanti, Vishwa Samudra, Ultra Dimensions Group, Laurus Labs, GMM Pfaudler, Soma Developers as well as Hospitality Partner Novotel Varun Beach, Visakhapatnam.

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include Olympian Udayan Mane, PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Sunhit Bishnoi and Harshjeet Singh Sethie, to name a few.

The foreign participants at the event are Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Bangladeshis Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

The local challenge will be led by professionals S Muthu and Rahman Mehboob Shorif and amateurs Bharat Kollapudi, Kanugula Sreenivas and S Nischinth Arya Reddy.

M S N Raju, secretary, East Point Golf Club, said, "This is the first time that a PGTI tournament is taking place at EPGC. We assure the organisers and players that they will have a great experience playing at our naturally picturesque and challenging course. Visakhapatnam is known for good hospitality, so every guest will take back great memories. There is a thriving golfing culture at EPGC and there is great camaraderie between our members, both civilians and defence personnel. The staging of the Vizag Open will certainly put EPGC on the world golfing map and at the same time promote the tourism potential, hospitality and branding of Visakhapatnam. We are confident that all the professionals will cherish their memories of playing at EPGC and look forward to coming back here every year.

"The top-class facilities offered by EPGC including the golf course, driving range, consultant-driven junior program with good coaches and a fitness trainer, provides a great atmosphere for juniors and members to learn golf. We are confident that EPGC will produce several national-level players in the near future."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "With the launch of the inaugural Vizag Open, the PGTI makes its debut in a new city and venue thus further expanding its presence across the country. This is in line with PGTI's long-term objective of taking Indian professional golf to different parts of the country to grow the sport further. We thank East Point Golf Club and all our event partners for supporting our efforts in staging this event. An exciting week of golf lies in prospect as the professionals get their first look of the outstanding East Point Golf Club."

