PGDAV College enters semis of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa Inter College T20

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) PGDAV College showcased a brilliant performance as they won all three league matches to enter the semifinals of the Shri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa Inter College T20 cricket tournament.

Impressive bowling by man-of-the-match Brian Jha, PGDAV restricted RLA for 77 runs in 15.3 overs. Jha claimed three wickets after conceding 26 runs and was adjudged man of the match, while Aniket Porwal took 2/7.

In reply, PGDAV chased down the target under 7 overs for the loss of one wicket. Naitik Vij scored 29 while Tanishk made 28 not out.

In another league match, PGDAV defeated hosts Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College by 6 wickets, courtesy of Deepanshu's five-wicket haul.

Deepanshu claimed a five-fer after conceding 15 runs as Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College bundled out on 135 runs in 19.4 overs. Milind Godara scored 31 and Shivansh Kapoor scored 26 runs.

Chasing 136, Aryan Sharma scored an unbeaten 54, helping PGDAV College wrap up the win by 4 wickets in 16.4 overs.

In the third league match, PGDAV College defeated Zakir Hussain College by 9 wickets.

Man-of-the-match Aniket Porwal took four wickets for 16 runs to restrict Zakir Hussain College to 78 runs in 17 overs. In reply, with the help of Naitik Vij's unbeaten 57, PGDAV College scored 82 runs in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket to win the match.

