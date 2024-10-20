PGA Tour: Woodland coming back from brain surgery takes clubhouse lead

Las Vegas (USA), Oct 20 (IANS) Gary Woodland, who is making his comeback from brain surgery, finished 54 holes in the wind-delayed PGA Tour's Shriners Children's Open knowing he'll have his best chance at winning since his surgery more than a year ago.

The Former U.S. Open champion had three birdies over his last six holes and extended his bogey-free streak to 28 holes in scoring 6-under 65 that gave him a share of the clubhouse lead with Las Vegas resident Kurt Kitayama, who also had a 65.

They trailed J.T. Poston and Doug Ghim by one shot when play was suspended by darkness. Thirty of the 66 players, who made the cut, could not finish the third round on Saturday.

Woodland had surgery in September 2023 to remove a lesion on his brain, situated on a tract that caused fear and anxiety. It's been a long road back for the golfer. Woodland is in search of his first top-10 finish in 24 starts this season.

Harris English and Alejandro Tosti of Argentina also were at 14-under with four holes to play, including the reachable par 4 and the easiest of the three par 5s. Six other players were at 13-under and still had holes to play.

The second round didn't end until about noon on Saturday and the cut was at 3-under 139. Among those who missed was Tom Kim, the two-time defending champion who was trying to become the first player since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic (2009-11) to win the same PGA TOUR event three straight years.

Also missing the cut were the three winners in the FedExCup Fall — Patton Kizzire, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty.

Ghim, a Las Vegas resident has notched 22 birdies through 52 holes this week, the most of any player in the field at the time of the suspension of play. The final round will start after the remaining golfers complete their third round as play will start early on Sunday morning.

The 2024 Shriners Children’s Open is the fourth event of the FedExCup Fall, a group of eight tournaments played after the TOUR Championship that finalises eligibility for the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.

