People will not forgive Rahul Gandhi for promoting compromised individual, says CM Sarma on Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, May 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on the latter’s Pakistan visit controversy.

Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Finally, Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear — this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Shri Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment.”

“The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth — and they shall have it, in full,” he added.

The CM further said, “But the people will also not forget — nor forgive — the Congress party and Shri Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country.”

Earlier in the day, Gogoi addressed the controversy involving his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife’s professional background.

In a bid to end speculation and social media narratives questioning his family’s associations, Gogoi clarified that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, worked with an international NGO and was stationed in Pakistan in 2011 for a year as part of her official duties.

He said, “I visited Pakistan only once, in 2013, in full compliance with the Government of India’s rules and regulations.”

“My personal and professional life has always been transparent and aligned with the national interest,” he added.

This marks the first time Gogoi has publicly addressed these issues, which have gained traction in recent days.

He emphasised the need for fact-based political discourse and urged opponents to focus on substantive issues rather than personal attacks.

Responding to questions about his family's citizenship, Gogoi acknowledged that his wife and two children hold British citizenship. “My wife’s citizenship is a personal decision. My second child was born in the UK. We faced many challenges while living in England during the Covid-19 pandemic, which led us to convert our first child’s citizenship to British,” he explained.

