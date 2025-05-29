People of Sikkim express joy as PM Modi launches key development projects

Gangtok, May 29 (IANS) PM Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated several development projects in Sikkim, bringing a wave of enthusiasm and gratitude among the people. Although he was scheduled to attend the 'Sikkim@50' celebrations in person, inclement weather prevented his helicopter from landing in Gangtok.

Despite his absence, the event witnessed a large turnout, with attendees expressing happiness over the new initiatives announced for the state.

Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi highlighted Sikkim’s achievements over the past five decades and announced a series of projects aimed at boosting tourism, infrastructure, and youth development in the state. The Prime Minister's message resonated with many locals who appreciated his focus on Sikkim’s unique identity and potential.

Speaking to IANS, former MLA Nar Bahadur Khatiwada said: "PM Modi could not be here in person, but his words came straight from the heart. We are very happy with the attention he has given to Sikkim. I’ve been part of the BJP for the last 14 years and am committed to working for the people. We hope the Prime Minister will address the longstanding demands of the state."

A local student who attended the event shared her excitement.

"I came here hoping to see our Prime Minister in person. Although he couldn’t make it due to the weather, it was wonderful to hear him speak virtually. His announcement about the new tourism infrastructure is especially exciting. Tourism is Sikkim’s lifeline, providing jobs and opportunities to many."

Another attendee added: "I want to thank the organisers for hosting such a grand celebration. It's unfortunate the Prime Minister couldn’t be here, but his speech was very inspiring. I particularly appreciated his emphasis on cultural tourism, the cultural economy, and support for the music industry. He also mentioned improving sports facilities in the region, which is a huge encouragement for our youth. We look forward to welcoming him soon."

The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to land at the Libing helipad around 9.45 a.m. to participate in the 50th Statehood Day celebration. However, persistent rain and poor weather conditions in Gangtok forced the cancellation of his visit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi referenced the recent Rising North East Summit held in New Delhi, where several industrialists and business leaders pledged new investments in Sikkim. These investments are expected to strengthen the state’s economy and create new employment opportunities.

The day also marked a significant milestone in Sikkim's political journey. On May 16, 1975, Sikkim transitioned from a monarchy to a full-fledged state within the Indian Union, following a historic referendum. The state's integration into India was accompanied by Article 371F, a constitutional provision that safeguards Sikkim's distinct cultural identity and traditions.

Over the past five decades, Sikkim has emerged as a national leader in sustainable development and environmental protection. The state government has launched a year-long celebration under the theme 'Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samarth Sikkim' (or Golden, Prosperous, and Capable Sikkim) to showcase its achievements, vibrant culture, and rich traditions.

