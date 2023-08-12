People having sex in self-driving taxis, finds report

San Francisco, Aug 12 (IANS) As the popularity of autonomous vehicles continues to surge in San Francisco, a growing number of riders are wondering just how far they can push the vehicles’ capabilities, and to test that they are having sex in self-driving taxis.

On a recent late-night outing, a woman in her 20s took her first robotaxi ride. It was also her first experience having sex in a self-driving car, reports The San Francisco Standard.

The woman said that they got in the robotaxi and immediately started making out. One thing led to another, and her partner made certain that she was taken care of.

He stated that there's no one to tell you that you can't do that. You become more and more comfortable with it, and if you're with a more serious partner, it can escalate to other things.

Moreover, the report mentioned that four separate Cruise car riders have admitted that they’ve had sex or hooked up in driverless vehicles in San Francisco over recent months and have provided ride receipts.

Earlier this week, regulators in the US state of California have given the green signal to autonomous car companies Cruise and Waymo to run commercial robotaxi services across San Francisco 24/7. After a six-hour hearing, The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted in favour of the companies, despite protests from residents and city agencies, reports TechCrunch.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.