PDP’s call to halt poll campaign a sign of defeat, Hezbollah is excuse: Kishan Reddy

Jammu, Sep 29 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir election in-charge for BJP, G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's decision to not campaign for the Assembly polls amounts to her acceptance of defeat.

Mufti had called off her campaign for the J&K Assembly elections scheduled for Sunday to protest Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's death in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister made the announcement on Saturday on social media platform X, claiming that she stands in "solidarity with the Lebanese and Palestinian citizens."

Reacting to this, Reddy said: "They never had any major campaign plans, and even before the election, they have accepted their defeat. This is why they are using Hezbollah as an excuse to bow out."

Reddy, who is also a Union Minister, reacted to the marches organised by some in J&K in supposed solidarity with the death of the Hezbollah leader and said that the focus should be on peace and not international issues.

"I want to say that this is an international issue. We have no connection with Hezbollah. We have no connection with Israel. These are their separate matters. Jammu and Kashmir is peaceful, and there is calm. The new generation of Jammu & Kashmir should live peacefully. At this time, I want to convey this message to all people," he stated, stressing the region's stability.

Commenting on the completion of 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio show Mann Ki Baat, Reddy said: "There is no other Prime Minister in the world who, for the past decade, has connected with his people monthly to discuss development issues, share messages, and represent India's rich culture like Narendra Modi. My heartfelt congratulations to him."

